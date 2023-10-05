Top track

TMATNB - I Feeeel Off

TMATNB

Heliogàbal
Thu, 5 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Aquest mes d'octubre, passarà per l'Heliogàbal en el cicle de Segells Residents, Primavera Labels, conmemorant el seu desè aniversari com a segell i portant-nos les propostes emergents més potents del panorama de la ciutat. En aquesta primera nit: TMATNB. Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Venue

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

