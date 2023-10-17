DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Big Creative Social

Big Penny Social
Tue, 17 Oct, 6:00 pm
SocialLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Calling all local creatives!

Big Penny Social and Blackhorse Collective are thrilled to invite you to an event for creatives living or working in and around the Creative Enterprise Zone to connect and share knowledge.

Presented by Big Penny Ltd.

Lineup

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
1400 capacity

