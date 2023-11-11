Top track

lupini - Get Back

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loft Lates: Lupini & Rohan Rakhit

Café 1001
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

lupini - Get Back
Got a code?

About

After a killer packed out loft affair with us back on Record Store Day in April, getting NTS host Lupini back in 1001 was a no brainer. Having recently played with Manchester dons Space Afrika, their NTS shows are full of leftfield curve balls and sonic wo Read more

Presented by 1001.

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.