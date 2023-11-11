DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a killer packed out loft affair with us back on Record Store Day in April, getting NTS host Lupini back in 1001 was a no brainer. Having recently played with Manchester dons Space Afrika, their NTS shows are full of leftfield curve balls and sonic wo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.