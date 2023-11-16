DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tara Clerkin Trio

Whereelse?
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tara Clerkin Trio are Pat Benjamin, Sunny Joe Paradisos and Tara Clerkin, three musicians involved in a number of cult Bristol bands over the years before confidently settling down in triangle formation. They are inspired by and borrow from jazz, trip hop, Read more

Presented by Awkwardness Happening
Tara Clerkin Trio

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

