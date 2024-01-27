DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Blockheads

The Assembly
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsRoyal Leamington Spa
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THE BLOCKHEADS

'Reasons To Be Cheerful (Part 3)' 45th Anniversary Tour

Formed in 1977 to promote Ian Durys' album New Boots and Panties on the first Stiff Records tour of the U.K. - Chaz Jankel, Norman Watt-Roy, Charlie Charles, John Turnbull and Micky G

Presented by AGMP.

The Blockheads

The Assembly

Spencer St, Royal Leamington Spa, Leamington Spa CV31 3NF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

