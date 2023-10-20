DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hola de nuevo, ¡MANUELAS!
El próximo viernes 20 de octubre tenemos nueva cita. Nos estrenamos en la sala Atlantic de 00h a 06h para seguir dejándonos el alma en la pista.
En esta fecha nos acompañan tres DJ’s:
00:00h - 02:00h Agila777
02:00h - 04:00h
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.