Manuelas

Atlantic Club
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:55 pm
PartyBarcelona
€17
Hola de nuevo, ¡MANUELAS!

El próximo viernes 20 de octubre tenemos nueva cita. Nos estrenamos en la sala Atlantic de 00h a 06h para seguir dejándonos el alma en la pista.
En esta fecha nos acompañan tres DJ’s:

00:00h - 02:00h Agila777
02:00h - 04:00h

Organizado por MANUELAS.
Lineup

Aquila777, Sofy Suars, Bachata Tunda

Venue

Atlantic Club

Av. del Tibidabo, 56, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

