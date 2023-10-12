DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jungla • First Release Party

ARCA
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

JUNGLA • Fist Release Party

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da 6AM snc.

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.