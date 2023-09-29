Top track

Riot Party London Launch

Lightbox
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

By popular demand Riot Party is launching in London - Join our POC and Sex Worker led queer sex positive rave

From the team behind Sexquisite Events a new party for self-expression, hedonism and exploration.

Inclusive, intersectional and anti slut-shamin Read more

Presented by Riot Party.

Lineup

Talia A Darling, nadine noor

Venue

Lightbox

6A S Lambeth Pl, London SW8 1SP
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

