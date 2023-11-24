Top track

Benny Page: 'Run 4 Cover' Album Launch

The Ton of Brix
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Benny Page's debut album drops Friday 24th November on his imprint Dub Shotta Music!

He teams up with Centralizin' Soundz to celebrate the launch of his new album 'Run 4 Cover' and is hosting an exclusive launch party on Friday 24th November at The Ton of Read more

Presented by The Ton of Brix.

Lineup

5
Benny Page, Doktor, Deekline and 5 more

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

