Chump's: Vittorio Angelone 'Tour Preview'

Whereelse?
Thu, 18 Jan, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am! - Tour Preview

Vittorio recently sold out the entire Edinburgh run of his new critically accalimed show 'Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!'.

Before he takes it on tour across the UK in early 2024, he's com...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Chump's Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Vittorio Angelone

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

