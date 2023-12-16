Top track

New Boys

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lust For Youth

Largo Venue
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

New Boys
Got a code?

About

Lust For Youth is a Swedish/Danish synth pop duo signed to American label, Sacred Bones Records.

Comprised of Hannes Norrvide and Malthe Fischer, the group has released several critically acclaimed albums,

gaining recognition for their distinct fusion of...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Lust For Youth

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.