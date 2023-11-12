Top track

Alfa Mist live at Teatro Odeon

Cine Teatro Odeon
Sun, 12 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsCatania
€15

About

Alfa Mist live at Cine Teatro Odeon

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Mercati Generali Circolo Culturale.

Lineup

Alfa Mist

Venue

Cine Teatro Odeon

Via Filippo Corridoni, 19, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity

