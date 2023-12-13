Top track

The Big Moon

O2 Institute2 Birmingham
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
Birmingham
£20.30

Event information

Metropolis Music Presents The Big Moon.

This is a 14+ event (under 16s accompanied by an adult).

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

The Big Moon

Venue

O2 Institute2 Birmingham

78 Digbeth High Street, Digbeth, B5 6DY, Birmingham
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

