Masal - Dying Days

Masal x Armoured Man x Bada Duum

Hot Box
Sun, 1 Sept, 3:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
Free

About

Masal is a collaboration between Al Johnson and Ozlem Simsek. Ozlem is a Turkish multi instrumentalist whose middle eastern background is entwined with her western studies in classical music. Al performs psychedelic electronic music as @alienmusicuk. As Ma...

Under 18's must be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Lineup

Armoured Man, MASAL

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
100 capacity
Accessibility information

