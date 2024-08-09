Top track

Stray Kids - LALALALA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Seoul Drift : An 18+ Kpop Hip Hop Party

The Woodshop
Fri, 9 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stray Kids - LALALALA
Got a code?

About

Experience "Seoul Drift," a unique night inspired by Korean and Japanese hip hop and trap beats. (Shout out Meg's hit song 'Mamushi') Immerse yourself in deep cuts from iconic Kpop and Jpop groups, spotlighting rap lines and solo projects. Dance all night...

This is an 18+ event
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TOTEBAGHOE

Venue

The Woodshop

21 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.