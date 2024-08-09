DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Experience "Seoul Drift," a unique night inspired by Korean and Japanese hip hop and trap beats. (Shout out Meg's hit song 'Mamushi') Immerse yourself in deep cuts from iconic Kpop and Jpop groups, spotlighting rap lines and solo projects. Dance all night...
