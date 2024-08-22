Top track

Cruz Contreras - Doin' time

An Evening with Cruz Contreras (The Black Lillies)

The Music Box
Thu, 22 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsRockford
From $25.14

About

Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter, and producer Cruz Contreras has roots in Tennessee and Michigan, but has impacted Americana music worldwide.

The frontman, founder, and driving force behind The Black Lillies’ raw and rootsy sound also co-found...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Music Box of Rockford.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cruz Contreras

Venue

The Music Box

218 East State Street, Rockford, Illinois 61104, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

