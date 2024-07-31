DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
stories is an intimate songwriters’ round where artists come together to perform their original songs! artists take turns performing and diving into the process, stories and experiences behind the songs they write. join this special evening celebrating art...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.