Sophia Alexa's Stories Songwriters Round

The George Tavern
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
About

stories is an intimate songwriters’ round where artists come together to perform their original songs! artists take turns performing and diving into the process, stories and experiences behind the songs they write. join this special evening celebrating art...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sophia Alexa

Lineup

3
Lucy Park, Merrick Winter, Manta and 3 more

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

