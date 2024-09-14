DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

l'isolachenonc'è / Perché noi no?

Biblioteca Crescenzago
Sat, 14 Sept, 3:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
Free
È l’ora che i fratelli minori facciano sentire le loro ragioni! Finalmente è nato un circolo segretissimo formato esclusivamente dai figli più piccoli per organizzare azioni di disturbo a danno dei più grandi.

Lettura partecipata con l’autrice Mila Ventur...

Questo è un evento 7-10 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Biblioteca Crescenzago

Via Don Luigi Orione 19, 20132 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open2:45 pm

