FIESTA AÑOS 2000S

Independance Club
Sat, 21 Sept, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Viajamos a los años 2000s con un evento que prometemos no te va a dejar indiferente. Por primera vez en Independance haremos una Fiesta muy completa sobre el decenio.

Los 2000s comenzaron creyendo que el mundo iba a explotar, la electricidad colapsaría o...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

