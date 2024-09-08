Top track

Petite Amie - Elektro

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Petite Amie + Sanje + Sam Evian and Hannah Cohen

Tubby’s Kingston
Sun, 8 Sept, 5:00 pm
GigsKingston
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Petite Amie - Elektro
Got a code?

About

EARLY SHOW!!! Petite Amie is a psychedelic pop-rock band from Mexico City. Their first self-titled LP came out in 2021, rapidly placing them amongst Mexico’s most talked about rising bands in the alternative rock scene. Characterized by sweet vocals, sung...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Petite Amie

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.