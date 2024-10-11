Top track

Machinedrum 3FOR82 - A/V tour feat.David Wexler

Hacienda
Fri, 11 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Machinedrum AV (Live-album tour / Ninja Tune)

Machinedrum is a rarity in dance music. Aside from his chameleon-like ability to skip effortlessly between tempos and styles, he has earned the respect and admiration of his peers and fans alike for his consis...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Machinedrum

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

