Adult Pizza Making

Water Lane Boathouse
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Learn how to become a pizza pro in our pizza making workshop! 🧑‍🍳

Using our pre-prepared dough made by our talented chefs, you'll get to stretch the dough and top it with all of your favourite flavours!

Our chef's will cook your creation to perfection...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Water Lane Boathouse

Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5PS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

