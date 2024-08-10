Top track

Come As You Are: 90s Alternative Nite

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

COME AS YOU ARE - 90s ALTERNATIVE PARTY

Come As You Are is back at The Brooklyn Monarch - this time in their awesome brand new second room.

Join us for a night of dancing to the sounds of 90s alt, grunge and a little bit of pop as we play all the best al...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Cheeky Entertainment Inc.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity

