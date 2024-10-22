Top track

tassel, Moon 17

miniBar
Tue, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$15.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fear, resentment, and the search for what is right; these are the elements that formed the early foundations of Tassel. Graced with cutting synths and rich with post-punk and dance rhythms, Tassel fuses industrial, EBM, and punk influences together creatin...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

tassel

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

