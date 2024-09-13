DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Droppinz continues to push the sonic limits and boundaries in the music industry. Providing a unique experience with her energy on massive festival stages and local clubs (such as Red Rocks, Amnesia Ibiza, Midway SF, Coachella, Lightning in a Bottle, etc).
Location released to ticket holders only.
DM @builtbymeanred for more information.
