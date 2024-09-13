DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mary Droppinz

Location TBA, Detroit
Fri, 13 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Mary Droppinz

Droppinz continues to push the sonic limits and boundaries in the music industry. Providing a unique experience with her energy on massive festival stages and local clubs (such as Red Rocks, Amnesia Ibiza, Midway SF, Coachella, Lightning in a Bottle, etc). Read more

Event information

Location released to ticket holders only.

DM @builtbymeanred for more information.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mary Droppinz

Venue

Location TBA, Detroit

Detroit, MI, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
2500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.