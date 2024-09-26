DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Giovedì 26 settembre 2024 al BIKO di Milano arriva il nuovo sindaco del newpolitan sound, Bassolino. L'artista partenopeo presenta il chiacchieratissimo disco "Città Futura" con un formidabile live in trio.
Napoletano di nascita e di ideali, conosciuto an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.