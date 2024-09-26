Top track

Bassolino - Napoli Visionaria

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bassolino in concerto a Milano

BIKO
Thu, 26 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€18.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bassolino - Napoli Visionaria
Got a code?

About

Giovedì 26 settembre 2024 al BIKO di Milano arriva il nuovo sindaco del newpolitan sound, Bassolino. L'artista partenopeo presenta il chiacchieratissimo disco "Città Futura" con un formidabile live in trio.

Napoletano di nascita e di ideali, conosciuto an...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.