Bren Holmes, Fred Wilson, Jon Coco

The Mint
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bren Holmes was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland. He was an original member of the Irish rock band The Young Dubliners. In 2020 Bren decided to part ways from the band, in pursuit of a solo career. This is his first album entitled Everything You nEver Wa...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Mint.
Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

