GUY LALIBERTÉ, ANKHOÏ, WAÏ

Le Silencio
Sat, 3 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Colorful entrepreneur and fiesta maestro, regular at Burning Man and eccentric clown, the Canadian Guy Laliberté is coming to Silencio. On the program: fiery DJ sets, arabesques, and exhilarating dances. A night full of twists and turns not to be missed....

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Silencio Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guy Laliberté

Venue

Le Silencio

142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am

