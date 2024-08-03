DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Colorful entrepreneur and fiesta maestro, regular at Burning Man and eccentric clown, the Canadian Guy Laliberté is coming to Silencio. On the program: fiery DJ sets, arabesques, and exhilarating dances. A night full of twists and turns not to be missed....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.