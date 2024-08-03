DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dead Gods: Elisha Morningstar

The Wood Shop
Sat, 3 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Elisha Morningstar

Jackson-Pratt

Octonomy

Negation

Valerie 23

Giugno (DJ)

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Dead Gods
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elisha Morningstar

Venue

The Wood Shop

17B Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.