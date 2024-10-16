DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tabac Rat

The Victoria
Wed, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Artists: We are always interested in hearing from talented artists. If you’d like to play at our future events, please get in touch at realsounds.uk.

Note: 18+ ID required. These events frequently sell out so we recommend buying tickets in advance.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

