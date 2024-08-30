DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Summer of Peril, carpet of flowers, overhang

The Coast
Fri, 30 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$15.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Grungegaze, Dreamo, Haze.

Get in your feels with the FoCo gaze lineup of the summer, Aug 30.

@summerofperilofficial is fresh off the release of their debut full length.

@overhang.band just dropped 2 🔥 singles.

@carpetofflowers will be rockin fo...

U18 Requires Parent or Guardian
The Coast
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.