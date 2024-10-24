Top track

Cocktail Slippers - 48 Hours (And We've Only Just Begun)

The Cocktail Slippers, Stupidity, The Wynotts

Alchemy
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$23.08

About

Norwegian all-female rock’n’roll band know for their great live performances and catchy rock songs.

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Platorum Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

