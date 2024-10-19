Top track

Lee Foss & Guests by Gray Area

Musica Club NYC
Sat, 19 Oct, 10:00 pm
About Lee Foss

Foss channels his reprobate energy into the turntables, bringing a hedonistic atmosphere to his sets. His rise to prominence as a DJ has been driven by his diversity, spanning nu-school house and synth-heavy techno.

Registe For Presale: https://grayarea.co/events/lee-foss-and-guests-oct-19-2024

On October 19th, we are thrilled to welcome renowned DJ and producer Lee Foss to Manhattan’s premier nightclub, Musica. Born and raised in Chicago, the birthplace of house, Fo...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lee Foss

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
