Steve Kroon's Latin Dance Party

The Local
Fri, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A dance party with legendary Latin percussionist, composer and arranger Steven Kroon! Kroon was born in Spanish Harlem to parents who had moved to New York City from Puerto Rico. The family moved to Queens, where Steve’s interest in music was sparked by th...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

