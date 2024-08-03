Top track

Virginity - Midweekend

Virginity / Mikey Erg Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Sat, 3 Aug, 2:00 pm
Free

Virginity - Midweekend
About

Virginity + Mikey Erg will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Saturday, August 3rd at 2pm, for a split live performance to celebrate Virginity's new album Bad Jazz, out now on SmartPunk Records! Virginity will also be signing store-purchased******...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Virginity, Mikey Erg

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open1:45 pm

