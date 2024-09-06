Top track

40 Years of Glenn Underground

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 6 Sept, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11

About

This September, we pay homage to the origins of house and disco music from Chicago, with one of the scene's all time greatest producers.

He joins us as part of his 40 Years of DJing celebrations - expect a timeless journey set through 4 years of deep cuts...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Glenn Underground, Strictly Jaz Unit

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

