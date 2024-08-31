DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grand Funk for RCK (vol.8)

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 31 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

For our 8th Grand Funk in support of Refugee Community Kitchen we embark on an international journey of sound.

From the soulful reggae of Kaya M to the warm highlife grooves of Dare Bologun you can expect all your dancing needs to be fulfilled.

90% of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grand Funk
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kaya M, Kisa, Dare Bologun

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.