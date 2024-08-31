DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For our 8th Grand Funk in support of Refugee Community Kitchen we embark on an international journey of sound.
From the soulful reggae of Kaya M to the warm highlife grooves of Dare Bologun you can expect all your dancing needs to be fulfilled.
90% of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.