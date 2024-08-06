Top track

Flashback Records: C Turtle + Hank + Green Star

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 6 Aug, 7:30 pm
£9.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Flashback Records presents C Turtle, Hank, and Green Star as part of The Shacklewell Arms 20th Birthday Celebrations.

C Turtle are one of those bands whose sound people can't seem to pin down. Mercurial and moody, theirs is a protean kind of oozing fuzzy-...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flashback Records
Lineup

Green Star, C Turtle, Hank

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

