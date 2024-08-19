DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Gem Summer Tour

Songbyrd
Mon, 19 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The biggest open mic is back to celebrate 7 year anniversary.

Doors – 7:00 PM

Show – 8:00 PM

Tickets $10 Advance $20 After 9pm Day of Show

Rules:

– Pull up at 7PM sharp (a line will form earlier)

– Send music to link that will be texted when you sign...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

