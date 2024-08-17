DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kingdom Los Angeles " Glow In The Dark "

Catch One
Sat, 17 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🎉 Join us for an electrifying night at the Kingdom Los Angeles "Glow In The Dark" rave! 🎉

🕺 Get ready to immerse yourself in an unparalleled night of music, lights, and unforgettable experiences. This is the biggest underground rave in Los Angeles! 🕺...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Marvin B Street Jr dba Marvin Street.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.