DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Dylan Flynn & The Dead Poets

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SJM Concerts Presents Dylan Flynn & The Dead Poets + Special Guests

Dylan Flynn & The Dead Poets make songs that come from the heart. The Limerick group are aiming for pure communication – surging Indie-Rock that comes with a pop openness, their widescree...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dylan Flynn & The Dead Poets

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs