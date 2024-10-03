DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pharmakon

Hafenklang
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PHARMAKON

(Sacred Bones, USA)

Margaret Chardiet is an interdisciplinary sound artist born and based in New York City.

Raised by underground musicians and artists, Margaret was surrounded by a collective of the city’s impassioned, cultural detritus.

Ins...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pharmakon, Kollaps, Lana Del Rabies

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.