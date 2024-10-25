Top track

Drive (feat. Delilah Montagu) - Edit

Black Coffee

Alexandra Palace Great Hall
Fri, 25 Oct, 6:30 pm
DJLondon
From £54.94

About Black Coffee

The first African artist to win the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album (for 2021's Subconsciously), this producer and DJ has continued to innovate since the mid '00s, producing albums for Drake, breaking world records with 60 hour-long sets, and runnin

Posted by DICE

Event information

Celebrated South African DJ, record producer, and songwriter Black Coffee will make his Ally Pally debut in October.

Born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, Black Coffee is the first African artist to win the Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy for 2021’s Subc...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Coffee

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

