Black Coffee in Berlin

Wilhelm Studios
Fri, 20 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Black Coffee

The first African artist to win the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album (for 2021’s Subconsciously), this producer and DJ has continued to innovate since the mid ’00s, producing albums for Drake, breaking world records with 60 hour-long sets, and runnin Read more

Event information

Black Coffee @ Wilhelm Studios, Berlin
Special Guests: Jimi Jules, JAMIIE, Inan Batman

Der südafrikanische DJ und Musikproduzent Black Coffee hat sich in den letzten Jahren als eine der Hauptfiguren in der elektronischen Musikszene etabliert. Gebore...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von K60 GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Black Coffee, Jimi Jules, Jamiie and 1 more

Venue

Wilhelm Studios

Kopenhagener Straße 60-68, 13407 Berlin, Deutschland
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

