The first African artist to win the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album (for 2021’s Subconsciously), this producer and DJ has continued to innovate since the mid ’00s, producing albums for Drake, breaking world records with 60 hour-long sets, and runnin
Black Coffee @ Wilhelm Studios, Berlin
Special Guests: Jimi Jules, JAMIIE, Inan Batman
Der südafrikanische DJ und Musikproduzent Black Coffee hat sich in den letzten Jahren als eine der Hauptfiguren in der elektronischen Musikszene etabliert. Gebore...
