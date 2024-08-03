DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Imaginary Tricks, Phong Tran, Konezumi

Sleepwalk
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73
About

KONEZUMI is a punk group that came together in NYC. Formed in April 2024. They will be performing 7 songs. Nihongo to Eigo no mixu.

Phong Tran is a Brooklyn-based composer and visual artist primarily working in digital and electronic mediums. His work rev...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
Lineup

Phong Tran, Imaginary Tricks

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

