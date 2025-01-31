Top track

MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)

JPEGMAFIA

Albert Hall Manchester
Fri, 31 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About JPEGMAFIA

The Baltimore-born, Brooklyn-raised rapper/producer JPEGmafia marries grit to the avant garde with an acaustic production style that lets him cultivate a battleground on which his lyrics rage. Songs about his time in the marines, teenage incarceration and Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

SJM Concerts Present

JPEGMAFIA – LAY DOWN MY LIFE TOUR

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

27 Peter St, Manchester M2 5QR
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

