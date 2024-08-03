Top track

Woe Betide

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Morass Of Molasses

The Black Heart
Sat, 3 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Woe Betide
Got a code?

About

Human_Disease_Promotions and The Black Heart present

MORASS OF MOLASSES
https://www.facebook.com/MorassOfMolasses

plus guests

TRIPPY WICKED
https://www.facebook.com/trippywicked

and

WYTCH PYCKNYCK
https://www.facebook.com/wytchpycknyck

and

SON...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by H_D_P and The Black Heart.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Morass of Molasses, Trippy Wicked & the Cosmic Children of the Knight, Wytch Pycknyck and 1 more

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.