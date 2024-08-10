Top track

Club Society - Locsain

Le Food Society Paris
Sat, 10 Aug, 8:30 pm
DJParis
Free

Tsilla & LOCSAIN - Up & Down
About

Locsain s'est distingué en sortant un projet de collaboration avec 7 artistes féminines internationales en 2019. Le compositeur parisien s'allie ensuite avec Tsilla en 2023 pour offrir le morceau Up and Down, véritable déclaration d'amour à la soul et au r...

All ages
Présenté par Food Society Paris.

Lineup

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

