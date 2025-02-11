Top track

High Vis - Fever Dream

High Vis

The 1865
Tue, 11 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About High Vis

Graham Sayle and his band make music that is both wild and introspective. The five-piece take the time to reflect on their regional class backgrounds, taking cues from Echo & the Bunnymen, Ride and A Flock of Seagulls.

Event information

DHP Presents:

High Vis

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
Lineup

Narrow Head, High Vis

Venue

The 1865

Brunswick Square, Southampton SO14 3AR, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

