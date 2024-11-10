Top track

Ganavya - forgive me my

Ganavya

Le Café de la Danse
Sun, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les superlatifs fleurissent dans la presse musicale internationale au sujet de la chanteuse et multi-instrumentiste ganavya. Elevée en Inde du Sud où elle a appris l’art du Bharata natyam (danse traditionnelle indienne), du chant, de l’harmonium et des rit...

Tout public
Présenté par ASTERIOS SPECTACLES.
Lineup

Ganavya

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

